Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Statements On Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Sex Life

Koko is known for being outspoken.

Khloe Kardashian Kicks Off KYBELLA Movement At Allergan Event

Khloe Kardashian is defending her recent comments that Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s vow of celibacy is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

On her show Kocktails with Khloe, Koko and her panel discussed how Ciara and Russell aren’t exactly virgins, and that telling everyone they weren’t engaged in a physical relationship wasn’t really necessary.

Well, the comment spread quickly and Khloe took to Twitter to defend herself:

All of this is interesting considering Khloe’s big sis Kim is BFFs with Ciara. Could it be a publicity stunt itself?

