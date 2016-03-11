Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Statements On Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Sex Life

Khloe Kardashian is defending her recent comments that Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s vow of celibacy is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

On her show Kocktails with Khloe, Koko and her panel discussed how Ciara and Russell aren’t exactly virgins, and that telling everyone they weren’t engaged in a physical relationship wasn’t really necessary.

Well, the comment spread quickly and Khloe took to Twitter to defend herself:

It's so frustrating how people misconstrue my words! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 11, 2016

I love&adore Ciara! I respect her on many levels. Was freely discussing my views on celibacy&people twist & turn everything 2create a feud. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 11, 2016

People are watching an edited version and not from the show. That's the issue. 👿👿👿 https://t.co/O1is8xO1Gb — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 11, 2016

All of this is interesting considering Khloe’s big sis Kim is BFFs with Ciara. Could it be a publicity stunt itself?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash | VIDEO SOURCE: TMZ

