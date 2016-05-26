EXCLUSIVE: @RedCafe And The Durtty Boyz Discuss Record Label Changes And The Art Of Reinvention [VIDEO]

Check out this exclusive with Red Cafe and The Durtty Boyz as they have a discussion about how record labels have changed and are requiring rappers to make more mainstream, crossover songs to help generate more money.

But does it really help the artists to change the type of songs they make and risk losing their fanbase?

Comment below and let us know what you think!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Stream RedCafe’s new mixtape DopeGod below:

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: @TroubleDTE Shares With @TheDurttyBoyz Why #Skoobzilla Is…

RELATED: Understanding Music Royalties and Publishing Income