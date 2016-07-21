CLOSE
‘Basketball Wives LA’ Lost More Than Half Of Its Viewers

Fast forward to today, now that the show's biggest star, Draya Michele, walked away from the series, the rating have plummeted.

What a difference a year makes.

Just last year Basketball Wives LA was riding high as the No. 1 telecast for women. Fast forward to today, now that the show’s biggest star, Draya Michele, walked away from the series, the rating have plummeted.

Last year, BBWLA was seen by 1.9 million total viewers for its premiere episode, and during the season it was VH1’s most social show on Twitter.

Now, without Draya, Basketball Wives LA is down to half a million ratings, losing out to shows like American Dad, Squidbillies, and Real Housewives of New Jersey.

I caught up with Draya, who still speaks highly of her time on reality TV, and she told me she misses it, but wouldn’t go back, saying she made the right decision to walk away.

“It was hard to walk away, and at times I still miss it because there is the being-on-tv factor and the cameras following me around everywhere. Sometimes I’m at lunch and I realize I’m talking to another woman and I’m not being recorded. For a while it felt odd, but ultimately I think I made the right decision,” she said.

It looks like they might need to get Draya back, though, to boost those ratings.

