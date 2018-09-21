NEVER FORGET: You’ll Never Guess Where Shawty Lo’s Casket Went After His Funeral

We guarantee you’ve never been to a funeral procession quite like this before.

Hundreds of loved ones and fans gathered to pay their respects to rapper Carlos “Shawty Lo” Walker on Friday, September 30. Following the heartfelt ceremony, Shawty Lo’s hearse took a stop at a location the fallen rapper’s most frequented hangout – the strip club.

Yes, you read that right. Shawty Lo’s casket made a quick stop at Blue Flame Lounge, which was said to be one of Shawty’s favorite strip clubs in Atlanta. The Shade Room caught some footage of the visit:

Shawty Lo was killed in a fiery crash on Atlanta’s I-285 highway. The cause of death was revealed to be “blunt force injury to the head,” the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed on Thursday. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it was not immediately clear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

RIP to Shawty Lo.

