CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NEVER FORGET: You’ll Never Guess Where Shawty Lo’s Casket Went After His Funeral

4 reads
Leave a comment

BET Hip Hop Awards 2011 - Arrivals

We guarantee you’ve never been to a funeral procession quite like this before.

Hundreds of loved ones and fans gathered to pay their respects to rapper Carlos “Shawty Lo” Walker on Friday, September 30. Following the heartfelt ceremony, Shawty Lo’s hearse took a stop at a location the fallen rapper’s most frequented hangout – the strip club.

Yes, you read that right. Shawty Lo’s casket made a quick stop at Blue Flame Lounge, which was said to be one of Shawty’s favorite strip clubs in Atlanta. The Shade Room caught some footage of the visit:

Shawty Lo was killed in a fiery crash on Atlanta’s I-285 highway. The cause of death was revealed to be “blunt force injury to the head,” the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed on Thursday. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it was not immediately clear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

RIP to Shawty Lo.

SOURCE: The Shade Room | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

 

NEVER FORGET: You’ll Never Guess Where Shawty Lo’s Casket Went After His Funeral was originally published on globalgrind.com

funeral , Shawty Lo , strip club

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close