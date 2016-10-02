CLOSE
Blac Chyna, Joanne The Scammer & More Join Amber Rose’s Slut Walk

Amber Rose SlutWalk 2016

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles for the second installment of Amber Rose‘s Slut Walk, hosted by Perez Hilton and Frenchie Davis. Amber Rose and her gang of sexually liberated followers occupied L.A.’s Pershing Square, joined by a few celebrity guests to help Amber’s fight to end slut-shaming.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 01, 2016

A very pregnant Blac Chyna stopped by to support her bestie, decked out in a creamed colored ensemble. Rose decided to rock a black corset bodysuit with fishnet stockings and knee-high boots.

The Slut Walk also featured some familiar faces, including the popular social media sensation Joanne The Scammer.

 

Former reality star and Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson also supported the event. The mom of one posted a photo of herself doing a quick, sexy pole dance on in a party bus headed to the rally.

Miami’s own Trina also came out to support her homegirl with a performance of her song “Fuck Boy”

 

Amber was presented with flowers and brought to tears at the end of the walk, thanking everyone for their support and dedication to another successful Slut Walk.

