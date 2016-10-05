Gary Tries To Hold In His Frustrations With Special K During His Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea was pouring his usual tea when Special K wandered in looking for something to do. When Gary said he didn’t mind Special K tagging along for the tea, he must have forgotten how irritated he tends to get by Special K.
Nevertheless, Gary pushes on to deliver news about Kim Kardashian, Michel’le, Toni Braxton, and more. Watch the video above to see Gary’s hilarious reactions to Special K’s presence in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
