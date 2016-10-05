Gary Tries To Hold In His Frustrations With Special K During His Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 10.05.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea was pouring his usual tea when Special K wandered in looking for something to do. When Gary said he didn’t mind Special K tagging along for the tea, he must have forgotten how irritated he tends to get by Special K.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Nevertheless, Gary pushes on to deliver news about Kim Kardashian, Michel’le, Toni Braxton, and more. Watch the video above to see Gary’s hilarious reactions to Special K’s presence in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Special K Only Wants To Speak With Black Customer Service Representatives [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Special K Argue About Cam Newton’s Fashion Sense [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea: Vote So We Don’t Have To Go Back To Picking Cotton! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cracks Himself Up Talking About Ben Carson [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (9/24-9/30)

22 photos Launch gallery

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (9/24-9/30)

Continue reading This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (9/24-9/30)

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (9/24-9/30)

Gary Tries To Hold In His Frustrations With Special K During His Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

funny , Gary's Tea , Hilarious , interruption , irritated , Special K , video

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close