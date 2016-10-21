CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

SMH: Florida Teen Kills A Man While Texting And Driving In A Stolen BMW

The incident occurred after the teen celebrated his birthday.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Eighteen-year-old Gregory Holt’s after party joyride turned into a fatal crime scene.

The Florida teen has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last month involving a stolen BMW from a rental Airbnb. After being taken into custody September 30 on a charge of grand theft auto for allegedly stealing the luxury vehicle, Holt now faces additional charges in the death of 39-year-old Charlie Ruiz, who suffered fatal injuries when the BMW Holt was driving collided with his vehicle, Daily Mail reports.

Police docs say that Holt, a globally ranked skateboarder, took the gray BMW 535 for a joyride in Coral Springs on September 25th at around 1:20 a.m. after celebrating his birthday. Holt was driving down State Road 7 when he lost control on a turn, crossed over a raised median and smashed into Ruiz’s westbound white 2014 Mitsubishi SUV. Both vehicles flipped over several times after impact. Ruiz was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Thursday, Holt, who has been out on $1,000 bond, was charged with additional criminal counts of vehicular homicide, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

SMH: Florida Teen Kills A Man While Texting And Driving In A Stolen BMW was originally published on globalgrind.com

Airbnb , BMW , car crash , gregory holt , Texting

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close