Tami Roman Talks New Comedy Gig, Movie, & One Wild Night At The Club

Find out what she's been up to

Entertainment News
| 10.31.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tami Roman has been defending herself on reality TV for over 20 years, and she’s still going.

The 46-year-old is now doing stand-up comedy, acting in Hit A Lick, a new TV One movie directed by Tasha Smith, and managing her daughter’s music career.

Tami stopped by to chat about everything she has going on and how she got a finger stuck in her butt at a club appearance. Yes, that’s right. A finger. In her butt. At a club.

Folks with nothing better to do, check out this new exclusive interview with BlogXilla.

Karrueche & Christina Milian Film For New Reality Show

7 photos Launch gallery

Karrueche & Christina Milian Film For New Reality Show

Continue reading Karrueche & Christina Milian Film For New Reality Show

Karrueche & Christina Milian Film For New Reality Show

Tami Roman Talks New Comedy Gig, Movie, & One Wild Night At The Club was originally published on globalgrind.com

BlogXilla , Exclusive , Interview , Tami Roman

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close