Tami Roman Talks New Comedy Gig, Movie, & One Wild Night At The Club

Tami Roman has been defending herself on reality TV for over 20 years, and she’s still going.
The 46-year-old is now doing stand-up comedy, acting in Hit A Lick, a new TV One movie directed by Tasha Smith, and managing her daughter’s music career.
Tami stopped by to chat about everything she has going on and how she got a finger stuck in her butt at a club appearance. Yes, that’s right. A finger. In her butt. At a club.
Folks with nothing better to do, check out this new exclusive interview with BlogXilla.
Karrueche & Christina Milian Film For New Reality Show
