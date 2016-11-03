CLOSE
EXCLUSIVE: Lil Wayne’s Interviewer Spills His Behind The Scenes Reaction To ‘Black Lives Matter’

Lil Wayne

Linsey Davis of ABC News speaks out after her viral interview with Lil Wayne.

Davis says although the interview started positively, she was curious about “who she was getting” and the “jedi mind games” Lil Wayne played.

Listen to 97.9 The Box’s exclusive interview of Linsey Davis revealing to JJ and Madd Hatta what happened behind the scenes of her interview.

Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Nightline and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he said that it “sounds weird,” because he didn’t know “you put a name on” what happened. He went on to say, “It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot for a fucked up reason.” When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” Check out Twitter’s savage reaction to Weezy’s comments in the accompanying gallery.

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Wayne’s Interviewer Spills His Behind The Scenes Reaction To ‘Black Lives Matter’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

