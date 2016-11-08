Rickey Smiley Shares His Excitement For “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 3! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley is beyond excited for season 3 of “Rickey Smiley For Real” to start! He dishes about all of the crazy changes he and the rest of the cast will be dealing with, the exciting celebrity guests, Juicy‘s beef, Gary With Da Tea‘s shenanigans, and more!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Check out this exclusive video above to hear more about this season and what Rickey Smiley says is set to be a “powerful” first episode, in this clip brought you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.
RELATED: Things Are Getting Intense On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 3 [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Everyone Was Beefing With Gary With Da Tea On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: “Rickey Smiley For Real” Takes On The #MannequinChallenge! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 100
2. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 100
3. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 100
4. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 100
5. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 100
6. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 100
7. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 100
8. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 100
9. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 100
10. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 100
11. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 100
12. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 100
13. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 100
14. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 100
15. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 100
16. Rickey Smiley Has Gary Dying Laughing On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 100
17. Rickey Smiley On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 100
18. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Getty 18 of 100
19. Rickey Smiley, Maria More, & HeadkrackSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 19 of 100
20. Maria More & Rickey Smiley Getting Some Fitness Tips On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 20 of 100
21. On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 21 of 100
22. Rickey Smiley & Mykelti T WilliamsonSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com 22 of 100
23. Gary, Juicy, and Rickey SmileySource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 23 of 100
24. Rickey Smiley & Dr. CollierSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 24 of 100
25. Rickey & His DaughterSource:RickeySmileymorningshow.com 25 of 100
26. Stevie J & Rickey SmileySource:Radio One Inc. 26 of 100
27. Rickey SmileySource:Radio One Inc. 27 of 100
28. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 28 of 100
29. Rickey Smiley, Porsha Williams & Mama DeeSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 29 of 100
30. Rickey Smiley & Chef MarloSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 30 of 100
31. Rickey Smiley & Slim Jimmy Of Rae SremmurdSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 31 of 100
32. Rickey SmileySource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 32 of 100
33. Rickey Smiley & Tori JSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 33 of 100
34. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 34 of 100
35. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 35 of 100
36. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 36 of 100
37. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 37 of 100
38. Rickey Smiley & Porsha WilliamsSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 38 of 100
39. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 39 of 100
40. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 40 of 100
41. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 41 of 100
42. Rickey Smiley & Porsha WilliamsSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 42 of 100
43. 14624226090714Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 43 of 100
44. 1462422661066Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 44 of 100
45. 14624225550291Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 45 of 100
46. 14624499639242Source:Getty 46 of 100
47. 14624499777274Source:Getty 47 of 100
48. 14624499905677Source:Getty 48 of 100
49. 14624499967292Source:Getty 49 of 100
50. 14624500913604Source:Getty 50 of 100
51. 14624501151357Source:Getty 51 of 100
52. 14624501732137Source:Getty 52 of 100
53. 14624501402858-e1463077408577Source:Getty 53 of 100
54. 14624502712939Source:Getty 54 of 100
55. 14624502664019Source:Getty 55 of 100
56. 14624502759702Source:Getty 56 of 100
57. 14625805232074Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 57 of 100
58. 14628173791987Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 58 of 100
59. 14629241891106Source:TV One 59 of 100
60. 14629242223988Source:TV One 60 of 100
61. 14629241945019Source:TV One 61 of 100
62. 14629242337024Source:TV One 62 of 100
63. 14629242498072Source:TV One 63 of 100
64. 14629242550007Source:TV One 64 of 100
65. 146242262197441Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 65 of 100
66. 14634135257695Source:Interactive One 66 of 100
67. 14634135159074Source:Interactive One 67 of 100
68. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media 68 of 100
69. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media 69 of 100
70. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media 70 of 100
71. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media 71 of 100
72. Rickey Smiley72 of 100
73. Rickey Smiley73 of 100
74. Rickey Smiley74 of 100
75. Rickey Smiley75 of 100
76. TerRio & Rickey Smiley76 of 100
77. Rickey Smiley Supports The #BringBackOurGirls Movement77 of 100
78. Rickey Smiley78 of 100
79. Rickey Smiley79 of 100
80. Rickey Smiley80 of 100
81. Rickey Smiley81 of 100
82. Rickey Smiley82 of 100
83. Rickey Smiley Headed To Savannah, GA83 of 100
84. Pastor Creflo Dollar & Rickey Smiley84 of 100
85. Christmas 2013 With Mr. HenrySource: 85 of 100
86. Rickey Smiley Visits The White HouseSource: 86 of 100
87. Rickey Smiley In D.C. With His DaughterSource: 87 of 100
88. Rickey Smiley's DaughterSource: 88 of 100
89. Rickey Smiley White House ReadySource: 89 of 100
90. Rickey Smiley & Ed SchultzSource: 90 of 100
91. Rickey Smiley & Daughter In The White HouseSource: 91 of 100
92. Rickey Smiley With His Daughter At The White HouseSource: 92 of 100
93. Rickey Smiley Meeting With President ObamaSource: 93 of 100
94. Rickey Smiley's Holiday Visit To The White HouseSource: 94 of 100
95. Rickey Smiley On "Dish Nation"Source: 95 of 100
96. Rickey Smiley On Halloween 2013Source: 96 of 100
97. Rickey Smiley & Rock-T On Halloween 2013Source: 97 of 100
98. Rickey Smiley with Paternity Test Tuesday guestsSource: 98 of 100
99. Rickey Smiley hostingSource: 99 of 100
100. Malik Smiley Home From Military School100 of 100
Rickey Smiley Shares His Excitement For “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 3! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com