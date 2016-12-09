Pharrell Reveals Why Kanye Decided To Express Himself With Blond Hair

A lot of people have been talking about Kanye West’s new hairstyle today. The rapper––who recently suffered a mental breakdown––was spotted for the first time since being hospitalized rocking a brand new hair color.

Kanye West at the Rick Owens furniture art exhibit, with his blonde dyed hair. pic.twitter.com/0cbO23FsJk — HIP HOP FACTS (@iDailyRapFacts) December 9, 2016

Some folks on Twitter have been joking, saying Kanye West is one step closer to changing into the Donald Trump meme. But earlier today, I sat down with Pharrell, who told HOT 97 he called Kanye West to check up on him. I asked what he thought of Kanye’s hair and his answer was so on brand.

“I think he’s an artist,” he said. “I think as people we have to be able to express ourselves. No matter where we are or what we are doing. If you’re censored, then you’re not really the artist that you can really be. There’s not the fullest potential for what’s inside of you to shine.”

The formerly blond Pharrell goes on to explain why it’s important not to care about other people’s opinions and how that stops us from being truly great.

Check out the interview above and be sure to go see his production in the film Hidden Figures, in theaters everywhere December 25th, 2016.

