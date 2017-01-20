CLOSE
So Beautiful
LET’S MAKEUP: Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Goddess Look

Jennifer Lopez is NOT playing these days! She ultimately slayed in her black Reem Acra dress at the People’s Choice Awards Wednesday, with the crystal accented design above her waist – showing all of her sultry curves!

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Jennifer’s make-up was also on point, giving a sun-kissed St. Tropez goddess look that is a must have. Make-up artist Mary Phillips, gave Jennifer this beautiful look with L’Oreal Paris.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty

Mary perfected Jennifer’s look with the L’Oréal ParisInfallible Pro-Contour Kit in Medium, using darker shades along her jawline, underneath her cheekbones and along the nose. Lighter shades were used on her forehead and above her jawline, giving a perfect look for every camera angle.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty

To bring out Jennifer’s sexy Latina eyes, Mary lined them with L’Oréal ParisInfallible Black Velvet Liner ($9.99) on the top and bottom lids, and along the inner rims, bringing out an awesome look and balance between the lining and the lashes that were brushed with L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Superstar Mascara  ($10.99). For the natural look, Mary used L’Oréal ParisBrow Stylist Designer on Jennifer’s brows in Blonde and Brunnette shades ($7.99 each), making sure to go in the direction of her brows.

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

To top off this perfected goddess look, Mary lined Jennifer’s lips with Lancôme Le Lipstique in Inspire. Mary then mixed a shade of Toasted Almond and Nature’s Blush from  L’Oréal ParisColour Riche Lipcolour, giving Jennifer a full lip effect with a color that’s just right.

What do you think of JLo’s natural glow? Hit us up in the comments!

LET’S MAKEUP: Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Goddess Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

