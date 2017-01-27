How Black Tony Got Locked In The Dog Pound [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony gave Rickey Smiley a call after he got himself trapped in the dog pound overnight. He was trying to get his dog back, but instead, he ended up stuck in there with him. Now, he’s trying to enlist Rickey’s help in breaking him out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Black Tony Wants To Party With Strippers At Rickey Smiley’s House [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Missed The Bus For The Morning Show Tour [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Heartbroken When Gucci Mane Finds Out About His Stolen Shoes [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS] 21 photos Launch gallery Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Source:promo 1 of 21 2. Juicy Source:promo 2 of 21 3. Jermaine Dupri Source:promo 3 of 21 4. Tiny & Gary With Da Tea Source:promo 4 of 21 5. Rickey Smiley & Malik Source:promo 5 of 21 6. Malik & Rickey Smiley Source:promo 6 of 21 7. Juicy & Gary With Da Tea Source:promo 7 of 21 8. Da Brat Source:promo 8 of 21 9. Juicy & Gary With Da Tea Source:promo 9 of 21 10. Derek J & Gary With Da Tea Source:promo 10 of 21 11. Craig Source:Radio One 11 of 21 12. Da Brat Source:Radio One 12 of 21 13. Rickey Smiley's Grandfather Ernest Source:Radio One 13 of 21 14. Rickey Smiley Source:Radio One 14 of 21 15. Gary With Da Tea Source:Radio One 15 of 21 16. Da Brat Source:Radio One 16 of 21 17. Rickey Smiley Source:Radio One 17 of 21 18. Rickey Smiley & Craig Source:Radio One 18 of 21 19. Rickey Smiley Source:Radio One 19 of 21 20. Rickey Smiley Source:Radio One 20 of 21 21. Da Brat Source:Radio One 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Big Moments From “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 3 [PHOTOS] Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS]

How Black Tony Got Locked In The Dog Pound [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com