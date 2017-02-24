Jordan Peele On How The Black Experience In America Inspired “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 02.24.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jordan Peele came through to the morning show studio to talk about his new horror film, “Get Out.”  He explains why it has earned the characterization, “social thriller.” He talks about how black people are loyal fans of horror movies, despite the fact that it is one of the film genres with the least black representation on and behind the camera.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, when he asked what the inspiration for the film was, he says “it’s just based off of being black in America.” Check out this exclusive video for more of this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Key & Peele Create Negrotown: A Place “You Can Wear Your Hoodie & Not Get Shot” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On How Racism Makes Black People Destroy Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why It’s Better To Fight Racism With Excellence Than Anger [EXCLUSIVE]

ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors

25 photos Launch gallery

ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors

Continue reading ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors

ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors

Jordan Peele On How The Black Experience In America Inspired “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

america , black , experience , horror , Jordan Peele , racism

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close