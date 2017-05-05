Met Gala Board Members And Donors Upset At Celebrities’ Behavior During Event

The Met Gala is well known for bringing out some of the biggest names in entertainment, to include Bella Hadid, Rita Ora, Sean P. Diddy Combs, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Behind the star-studded event are major donors and board members who make sure the annual celebration comes to life for all the right reasons.
Well this year, they are highly upset with the way this year’s celebrity attendees made themselves “comfortable” at the event, showing little to no consideration for exclusive art collection that lies at the heart of the event. Taking selfies in the bathroom, vaping and hanging around as if they were at home were some of the behaviors noticed by donors and described as a complete turn-off.
Selfies taken at the event went viral, showing the celebrities obviously having a good time while hanging out with each other. One board member was particularly displeased when she tried to use the ladies room. “I mean, when you really need to go to the bathroom, you shouldn’t have to push P. Diddy out of the way to pee. It is so disrespectful to the museum,” she lamented to one source.
Others even went as far to describe the gala as an “all thugs and drugs” event!
Do you agree? Did your faves keep it classy or no?
DON’T MISS:
TREND REPORT: The 2017 Met Gala Was Red Haute Fashion Mixed With Style You Can Train For
Get Some Serious Hair-spiration From The 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet
Kanye Will Be A No Show At This Year’s Met Gala
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2017 Met Gala
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2017 Met Gala
1. ZOE KRAVITZSource:Getty 1 of 27
2. RIHANNASource:Getty 2 of 27
3. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 3 of 27
4. MARY J. BLIGESource:Getty 4 of 27
5. RITA ORASource:Getty 5 of 27
6. JANELLE MONAESource:Getty 6 of 27
7. SOLANGESource:Getty 7 of 27
8. ZENDAYASource:Getty 8 of 27
9. MIGOSSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGENDSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. LIL' YACHTYSource:Getty 11 of 27
12. BELLA HADIDSource:Getty 12 of 27
13. HELEN LASICHANH and PHARRELL WILLIAMSSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. THANDIE NEWTONSource:Getty 14 of 27
15. SERENA WILLIAMSSource:Getty 15 of 27
16. JOAN SMALLSSource:Getty 16 of 27
17. JOURDAN DUNN AND FUTURESource:Getty 17 of 27
18. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. JADEN SMITHSource:Getty 19 of 27
20. ASHLEY GRAHAMSource:Getty 20 of 27
21. JOURDAN DUNNSource:Getty 21 of 27
22. KENDALL JENNERSource:Getty 22 of 27
23. KYLIE JENNERSource:Getty 23 of 27
24. RUTH NEGGASource:Getty 24 of 27
25. KIM KARDASHIANSource:Getty 25 of 27
26. WIZ KHALIFASource:Getty 26 of 27
27. HALLE BERRYSource:Getty 27 of 27
Met Gala Board Members And Donors Upset At Celebrities’ Behavior During Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com