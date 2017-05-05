Met Gala Board Members And Donors Upset At Celebrities’ Behavior During Event

The Met Gala is well known for bringing out some of the biggest names in entertainment, to include Bella Hadid, Rita Ora, Sean P. Diddy Combs, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Behind the star-studded event are major donors and board members who make sure the annual celebration comes to life for all the right reasons.

Well this year, they are highly upset with the way this year’s celebrity attendees made themselves “comfortable” at the event, showing little to no consideration for exclusive art collection that lies at the heart of the event. Taking selfies in the bathroom, vaping and hanging around as if they were at home were some of the behaviors noticed by donors and described as a complete turn-off.

Selfies taken at the event went viral, showing the celebrities obviously having a good time while hanging out with each other. One board member was particularly displeased when she tried to use the ladies room. “I mean, when you really need to go to the bathroom, you shouldn’t have to push P. Diddy out of the way to pee. It is so disrespectful to the museum,” she lamented to one source.

Others even went as far to describe the gala as an “all thugs and drugs” event!

Do you agree? Did your faves keep it classy or no?

DON’T MISS:

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2017 Met Gala 27 photos Launch gallery RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2017 Met Gala 1. ZOE KRAVITZ Source:Getty 1 of 27 2. RIHANNA Source:Getty 2 of 27 3. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty 3 of 27 4. MARY J. BLIGE Source:Getty 4 of 27 5. RITA ORA Source:Getty 5 of 27 6. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty 6 of 27 7. SOLANGE Source:Getty 7 of 27 8. ZENDAYA Source:Getty 8 of 27 9. MIGOS Source:Getty 9 of 27 10. CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND Source:Getty 10 of 27 11. LIL' YACHTY Source:Getty 11 of 27 12. BELLA HADID Source:Getty 12 of 27 13. HELEN LASICHANH and PHARRELL WILLIAMS Source:Getty 13 of 27 14. THANDIE NEWTON Source:Getty 14 of 27 15. SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty 15 of 27 16. JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty 16 of 27 17. JOURDAN DUNN AND FUTURE Source:Getty 17 of 27 18. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty 18 of 27 19. JADEN SMITH Source:Getty 19 of 27 20. ASHLEY GRAHAM Source:Getty 20 of 27 21. JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty 21 of 27 22. KENDALL JENNER Source:Getty 22 of 27 23. KYLIE JENNER Source:Getty 23 of 27 24. RUTH NEGGA Source:Getty 24 of 27 25. KIM KARDASHIAN Source:Getty 25 of 27 26. WIZ KHALIFA Source:Getty 26 of 27 27. HALLE BERRY Source:Getty 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2017 Met Gala RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2017 Met Gala The 2017 Met Gala paid tribute to Rei Kawakubo, the visionary and designer behind Comme des Garçons. The night led to a lot of avant garde, innovative, and eccentric looks. However, there were also so many celebrities that didn't seem to get that there was a theme. Click through are gallery for all the red carpet looks!

Met Gala Board Members And Donors Upset At Celebrities’ Behavior During Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com