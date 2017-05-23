Local News: Health Risks For Women+ Baywatch returns+ Elvis Presley plane auction [PICTURES]

Health Risks For Women

A new study says having just one small drink a day raises a woman risk of breast cancer. It finds that having an average of 10 grams of alcohol a day is linked to a 50% higher rate. Ten grams equals a small glass of wine or 1 oz of liquor seems to be a health risk for women and could cause breast cancer.

Dwayne”The Rock” Johnson Baywatch Premiere in Atlanta

Baywatch premieres in theaters tomorrow 5/24/17. A shocker for fans in Atlanta,appeared at a movie screening at Atlantic Station. He told the crowd, “the movie was a passion project for him” and that is was a cool feeling surprising fans in Atlanta.

Elvis Presley’s plane auction

Need a new ride? Elvis Presley’s personal jet is up for auction it’s a red 1962 Lokheed Jetsar after sitting for 30 years. Bidding starts on May 21. The bidding is being handled by liveauctioneers.com. The auction house estimates the plane to be value up to $3.5 million.

