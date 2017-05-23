Karen Civil Talks About Going From Intern To CEO [LISTEN]



Posted 1 day ago
In a recent interview with media maven, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Karen Civil, she spoke about going from radio intern to being a boss in the boardroom. She shared advice on how to be authentically you, and how she balances her love/work life.

When asked what her biggest pet peeve about working in a male dominant industry is, she said “People automatically place value on you or speak on who they think you are. Usually, it’s not of your title or stature..”

Check out the FULL interview here.

