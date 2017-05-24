Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

Takeoff Drops Solo Track “Intruder”

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment
MIGOS

Source: ATL Pics / Hot 1079

Following the releases of Quavo and Offset’s solo records, “Monday” and “Paper Over Here” both produced by QC in-house beat maker, OG Parker, Takeoff finally released his first ever solo record, “Intruder” also produced by OG Parker.

Listen below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Durtty Boyz , lalaa shepard , Migos , Offset , Quavo , Takeoff

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

10 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Takeoff Drops Solo Track “Intruder”

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest