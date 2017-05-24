Happy Anniversary KimYe! Eight Of The Most Beautiful Photos Of Kim And Kanye’s Adorable Family

It seems like just yesterday that the couple broke the Internet with their one of a kind wedding photos, but these days they’re shutting down social media with their adorable family. Despite the many ups and downs in their relationship, KimYe has managed to keep it together — resulting in two precious bundles of joy that is North and Saint West.

Ironically enough, the traditional gift for third anniversaries is leather, which represents the durability of marriage. With Kim’s traumatic robbery and Kanye’s mental breakdown all happening within one year, it’s safe to say that this relationship is pretty durable.

In honor of Kimye’s three magical years of matrimony, check out these awesome photos of Kim and Kanye’s adorable family. #Goals

