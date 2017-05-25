Mila J Poses For Playboy

Via | HotNewHipHop
Mila J thirst trapping for Playboy.
Coming off the release of her surprise album last month Dopamine, R&B vixen Mila J decided to pose for Playboy and answer some questions about her music & sex-appeal in the process.
Keeping her clothes on however, Mila still manages keep things sexy by rocking an all black mini-skirt, Playboy socks, see-through blouse, and a raunchy leather, studded ensemble as well.
Check out the pics [here]
