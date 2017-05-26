Features
At What Age Do Women Have The Best Sex Of Their Lives?

Most women report their sexual peak in the latter years of their lives.

Most people would assume that the sexiest time of your life would be when you’re young, in your 20s, before the kids and the houses and the ‘adulty’ responsibilities. But according to new research, most women reach their sexual peak around 36.

Contraceptive app ‘Natural Cycles’ commissioned a study of 2,600 women, asking them about their experience with sex–from orgasms to sexual enjoyment.

The answers were segmented by age group (under 23, 23-35 and 36 and over), and the results were suprising.

Women in the over 36 group reported feeling sexier and more confident than their younger counterparts. The 86% of the older age group said they had great sex in the last month, compared to only 76% of the middle group, and 56% of the youngest, The Independent reports.

And not only were the older women having better sex, they were orgasming more too. The 36 and up cohort reported higher frequency of reaching climax with their partners as well.

So ladies in your 20s and early 30s, the best sex of your life is yet to come (pun intended), and that’s a lot to look forward to in the bedroom.

 

SOURCE: The Independent

