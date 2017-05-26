Mz Shyneka’s @WOTSN Wrap Up: Nas & Nicki’s Sleepovers, BET Awards Host Announced, Odell Beckham Signs Biggest Shoe Deal – @1800hurt911

In this edition of Word On The Streetz Weekly Wrap Up, Mz Shyneka shares the latest on Nas & Nicki Minaj’s new relationship, Leslie Jones being announced as the host of the 2017 BET Awards and Odell Beckham’s $25 million Nike shoe deal.

