Ariana Grande Says She Will Go Back To Manchester To Perform

Outside of one Twitter post has been understandably quiet on the Manchester bombing following her concert. The young star presumably took the time to gather her thoughts and grieve for the many lives lost that day. Now, she’s ready to speak up.

In an Instagram post, Grande typed a lengthy statement, giving her reaction to the U.K. tragedy. “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” she started. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

The 23-year-old then goes on to say that this is a time that we should come together in the face of evil and hate. “We won’t let this divide us.”

Grande revealed that she will be returning to Manchester to “spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

Grande said she will have more details on the concert once things are locked in. You can read her heartfelt letter below.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 26, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Also On Hot 107.9: