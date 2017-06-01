Reginae Carter On How She Got Pulled Into A Fight On The Clark-Atlanta Campus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Reginae Carter came through to the morning show studio! She chatted with Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea about turning 18 years old and preparing to start her first year of college. She shares her goals of going into acting, and go into the franchise business. She talks about how she handles the pressure of living up to her parents, and how she turns that into a positive thing.

Reginae also talks about her highly publicized choice of college for the fall, and why she’s sticking to Atlanta schools, at least for the first year. Plus, she explains how she got roped into an altercation on the Clark-Atlanta campus while she was visiting. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

