Maria More On Why Going Vegan Doesn’t Mean Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Maria More came through to the morning show studio! Maria explains that the mandatory thing you have to do to lose weight is to pay attention to your calorie intake. She also explains why going vegan isn’t automatically going to be the best way, and encourages parents to get active with their kids during their summer vacation.

Maria also talks about the group of 400 women she works with to cultivate and maintain good health habits for diet and exercise. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Maria’s helpful tips and motivation in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

