Big Boi, Killer Mike & Jeezy Release ‘Kill Jill’ Music Video

Weeks after announcing his upcoming album, Boomiverse, 1/2 Outkast MC, Big Boi teamed up with Atlanta natives, Killer Mike and Jeezy for a new visual for “Kill Jill”.
Last month Big Boi released the visual for “Mic Jack” featuring Adam Levine. Watch below.
Boomiverse is set to release June 16th and will feature appearances by Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike, Jeezy, Kurupt, Gucci Mane, Pimp C, Sleepy Brown and Curren$y.
Lalaa Shepard
