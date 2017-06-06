Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show — Again

arrived late to her own party this Saturday. She was set to perform at the Bushwick Collective Block Party and she didn’t just come fashionably late — she came five minutes before the event was scheduled to end, according to Page Six

“Her security tried to get backstage and it was explained she missed her time,” a source said. “She was trying to sweet-talk her way onstage . . . Her DJ started unplugging Dipset’s stuff and she had to be stopped. The community-affairs crew had to remove her.”

This isn’t the first time Brown has showed up late to her own show. Recently, during Philly’s Black LGBTQ Pride, Brown was set to perform, but waltzed into the venue three hours late. She didn’t even hit the stage and her frustrated audience started booing her. Well, at least they didn’t have to “remove her.”

A rep for Brown followed up on the block party incident saying, “She’s not acting like a diva. She’s a star. They didn’t have things properly put together.”

Considering Brown’s history, who do you believe?

Also On Hot 107.9: