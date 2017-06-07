Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

What Kodak Black Did On His First Day Out Of Prison

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Kodak Black in Ccourt

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Kodak Black’s latest prison stint came to an end on Monday (June 5) when he was released from Broward County Jail. The 19-year-old rapper quickly embraced his freedom by connecting with his followers on Instagram for a livestream with a noticeably new haircut.


Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading What Kodak Black Did On His First Day Out Of Prison

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest