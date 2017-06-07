Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Doesn’t Understand Why Gucci Mane’s Show Can’t Get An Oscar [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


Gucci Mane is joining the reality TV game with a new show on BET, which will include his wedding! Black Tony is so hype about the news, that he insists that Gucci Mane will get an Oscar. But when Rickey Smiley tries to explain that unscripted TV shows don’t really qualify, Black Tony gets really offended. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Black Tony Is Embarrassed When Mike Mike Announces The Sex Of Their Baby [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Tony Explains Why His Sister Got Taken To The Police Station [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Made A Big Mistake [EXCLUSIVE]

June 7: This Day in Black Music History

1 photos Launch gallery

June 7: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading June 7: This Day in Black Music History

June 7: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.


 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest