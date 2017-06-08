Nas Teases Summer Album Release

Via |

NEW YORK, NY – Fans may not have to wait much longer for the next Nas album. In a new interview with the New York Times, the Mass Appeal Records founder hinted at a summer release date for his 12th solo LP.

“We coming this summer, baby!” he said. “It’s going to be a hot summer up here, man!”

When asked specifically about the album’s status, Nas confirmed it was not done. Elsewhere in the article, which was published on June 5, Nas also mentioned he’s always “two weeks away from finishing.”

