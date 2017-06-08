Join Us for Our FREE Annual Father’s Day Cookout,
Positive American Youth & Hot 107.9 have Teamed up to honor Father’s and their families in a major way to end #BirthdayBashATL Weekend
Sunday – June 18th
Time: 2pm
Location: Port of Sanford Community Center –
3181 Rainbow Dr, Decatur, GA 30034
.
Check out pictures and video from last years event!
