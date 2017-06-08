Test
Home > Community > #CommunityAction

Join Us for Our FREE Annual Father’s Day Cookout

Reec

Posted 47 mins ago
Join Us for Our FREE Annual Father’s Day Cookout,

Positive American Youth & Hot 107.9 have Teamed up to honor Father’s and their families in a major way to end #BirthdayBashATL Weekend

Sunday – June 18th

Time: 2pm

Location: Port of Sanford Community Center –

 3181 Rainbow Dr, Decatur, GA 30034

Check out pictures and video from last years event!

 

