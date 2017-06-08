Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

One Actress Remembers When Bill Maher Use The N-Word In Front Of Her

There might be no hope for the talk show host.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

USA - DuJour Magazine Event Celebrating Bill Maher And 12 Seasons Of Real Time With Bill Maher In New York

Source: Lars Niki / Getty


Many instances of Bill Maher saying the n-word on-air seem to prove he’s a little too comfortable with the word. Actress Anne-Marie Johnson seems to think so because she wasn’t surprised when the the host uttered the word once again this past week.

When the firestorm began after Maher called himself a “house n*gger” on Real Time, folks started pulling up old receipts of the comedian’s use of the word. One glaring instance was when he said the word “n*gga” multiple times on his former show Politically Incorrect 16 years ago. The episode was discussing racial slurs, especially who can and can’t say them, and one of the guests discussing it with Maher was Anne-Marie Johnson.

Well, following Bill Maher’s recent use of the word, Johnson is giving her thoughts once again. “The fact that Bill again really just doesn’t understand the history of the phrase and his comfort with saying it once again, it just brought me back to when I was on the show many many years ago having the same conversation and here we are,” she said.

She continued, “I don’t think he’ll ever receive the message that this is painful…I don’t know him personally, I only know him professional. I don’t think that he’s a racist, I know he doesn’t believes he is a racist. So, I think his feelings are hurt and I think he’s shocked that so many people took offense and I think that’s more painful for him than the actual using of the word.”

Johnson said Maher should just stop using the word or at least “give it a rest for about a year and let’s see what happens.” She also believes that Maher won’t lose his show. You can watch her full statements below.


What do you think? Is Johnson giving some harsh truths or is she letting off the N-word hyped host too lightly? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading One Actress Remembers When Bill Maher Use The N-Word In Front Of Her

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest