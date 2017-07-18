R. Kelly Speaks Out On ‘Sex Cult’ Accusations

R. Kelly unintentionally had the Internet buzzing earlier this week after a Buzzfeed article claimed that the music legend was the mastermind behind an abusive cult that subjects women to sex slavery.

Kells has spoken out. His rep released a statement to TMZ saying, “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.” In the article, written by longtime R. Kelly sex scandal follower Jim Derogatis, the star is accused of housing six women in Chicago and Atlanta and controlling their lives.

The article also reveals that some of the parents to the young girls have been reaching out to their daughters and believe that they’ve been brainwashed into thinking that R. Kelly is doing nothing wrong. Kells is reportedly being investigated by the FBI over the claims. According to TMZ, cops in Georgia and Illinois conducted welfare checks for one of the women at her parents’ request. However, the woman told deputies she was fine and “did not want to be bothered with her parents because her father was threatening people.”

The alarming claims against Kelly are not hard to believe, considering his track record of dating (sleeping with and marrying) underage women. We’ll keep you posted on the latest.

