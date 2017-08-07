Fetty Wap Fires Assistant For Allegedly Stealing $250k

Fetty Wap is cutting his ties with anything and anyone that doesn’t make him money — including his assistant,

According to TMZ, the “Trap Queen” rapper fired Morgan over the weekend after claiming that she stole at least $250,000 off his bookings, and falsely representing herself as his booking agent and manager. Fetty’s RGF productions claims Morgan charged additional fees to venues that booked Fetty and they believe she collected real booking fees on behalf of RGF, then emailed on the side pretending to be Fetty’s manager.

However, Morgan says this is all a lie and that Fetty actually owes her money for her overtime. She claims to have fronted funds multiple times for tour expenses and to have never been reimbursed. She also says she has receipts to prove she has never accepted money under the table. Wap has yet to speak out about the accusations against his assistant, however, reports say that both parties are seeking legal counseling.

With all the constant child support drama surrounding the rapper, he probably wants to stay as far away from court as possible.