WTF!: Lil Boosie Plans To Get His Son Some Oral Sex For His 14th Birthday?!

Posted 19 hours ago
Lil Boosie Badazz def has us looking at him with all the side eyes after posting a comment on his son’s Instagram post saying that he was going to have a female give him oral sex for his birthday….and he’s only 14 years old!

Boosie Badazz took to social media to wish his son, Tootie Raw, a happy birthday but he also promised him a ‘bad bitch to give u some head.’

 

Since news broke about his post and folks went off Boosie has since recanted his statement saying he was just playing…but only because his son knows how to get head on his own. Really Boosie? See his statement HERE

