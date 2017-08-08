Entertainment News
50 Cent Trolls Gabrille Union About ‘Power’

PaleyLive NY Presents An Evening With The Cast And Creative Team Of 'Power'

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

50 Cent has never been one to hold his tongue when he’s got something to say and this week he turned his attention to Power‘s competitors.

In an Instagram post made Sunday night (August 6), Fiddy joked about an unnamed show, writing, “Remember that other show that thought they were in competition with POWER, what happened to it? I don’t hear anyone talking shit anymore. Now I’m gonna take over BET.”


 

