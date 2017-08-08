Entertainment News
This Guy Got an Unreleased ‘The Carter 5’ By Doing What?

Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has become infamous in Hip Hop for being a collector of rarities, including Wu-Tang Clan’s $2 million album. Perhaps the most surprising collectible he’s obtained is Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter 5 LP, which has never been released. As it turns out, he got a copy out of pure luck.

Alex Pfeiffer, a White House correspondent for The Daily Caller, recently recounted a conversation he once had with Shkreli about Tha Carter 5. The reporter revealed the controversial figure claims to have simply found the CD in a Bugatti he purchased.

Finish this story [here]

 

