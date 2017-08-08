NEW ATL Derez Deshon: Hardaway,Rich Gang, Slim Dunkin, Waka Flaka, And More

Derez Deshon stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new single “Hardaway”. Derez also talks about coming up with Waka Flaka and Slim Dunkin and how Dunk’s death impacted him and more.
