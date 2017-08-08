ScamLife: Is Quantasia Sharpton Lying About Her Freak Session With Usher?

Usherpes Lawsuit | Accuser Says He Never Mentioned Herpes Before Sexual Contact See more: http://bit.ly/2vGgdC4 #Usher #Herpes #Usherpes #QuantasiaSharpton A post shared by Reality Wives (@realitywives) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Usher‘s herpes scandal has taken a dramatic turn over the past couple of days.

A young woman by the name of Quantasia Sharpton did a press conference on Monday, accusing the singer of sleeping with her and not informing her that he had an STD. But judging by her old social media posts, Usher may not be the liar.

Just a week before filing her lawsuit against the crooner, Sharpton, who also goes by Angel Valentino, said last week, “I need some money” on Facebook. Adding even more suspicion to the young woman’s claims, she wrote on social media just before announcing her lawsuit against Usher, “Enjoying my last couple of hours as a regular girl.” Quantasia was also outted for lying about working at Def Jam and even alleged that she slept with August Alsina.

Unlike the other two people who filed anonymously, as Jane and John Doe, Sharpton seems to be out for more than just justice — she wants the money and fame attached to the disturbing story. Many are claiming she may have made the story up just for the coins. Usher has yet to speak out about Quantasia’s lawsuit, but the Internet sure has.

Hopefully, she has learned that the Internet always has receipts!