Young Buck Announces New Mixtape With G-Unit Titled ‘Power’

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 15 hours ago
2013 Los Angeles Film Festival - 'Tapia' Premiere

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

G-Unit rapper, Young Buck is proving that consistency is the key to staying relevant following the release of his latest mixtape, 10 Toes Down and promises new music on the way with the entire G-Unit roster and another solo project, Back On My Buck Shit VOL. 3 which will be produced by Drumma Boy.

The G-Unit tape is set to be titled, Power which may stem from 50 Cent’s popular show, Power.

Check out Young Buck’s latest visual for “The Bag Way” with rising Memphis rapper, MoneyBagg Yo.

