6lack & Timbaland Tease New Music Via Instagram

Posted 11 hours ago
Timbaland

Atlanta musician, 6lack released his debut project, Free 6LACK just last November and is already working on new material for another album. This time around he has partnered up with the legendary Timbaland and the duo released a snippet of the new tunes via Instagram.

Check out 6lack’s new hair cut below:

Latest