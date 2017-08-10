6lack & Timbaland Tease New Music Via Instagram

Atlanta musician, 6lack released his debut project, Free 6LACK just last November and is already working on new material for another album. This time around he has partnered up with the legendary Timbaland and the duo released a snippet of the new tunes via Instagram.

@6lack x timbo #withthesmoke A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

@6lack x timbo #hits 🎶 A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

Check out 6lack’s new hair cut below:

✂️❤️🎈 // @thecamkirk A post shared by 6LACK (@6lack) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

