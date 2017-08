TV One Premieres Upcoming Original Film “When Love Kills” In Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) – August 10, 2017 – TV One hosted the Atlanta premiere for the upcoming original film, “WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story” on Wednesday, August 9th at Regal Atlantic Station to a packed theater of over 400 attendees. “WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story,” marks the feature-length directorial debut for Tasha Smith and stars Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland, Lance Gross, Tami Roman and also guest stars Floyd Mayweather, Big Freedia and Lil Zane.

Special guests in attendance of last night’s screening included: Ferrari, Trina Braxton, Terri J. Vaughn, Syleena Johnson, Quad, Pastor Troy, Irv Gotti, Blu Kimble, Cocoa Brown, Dawn Halfkenny, Demetria McKinney, Willie Moore Jr., LeLee Lyons, Nicci Gilbert, Gary Hayes, Roger Bobb and more.

WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story tells the tragic true story of Falicia Blakely, a teen mom from Atlanta who grows up in the fast-lane. When she becomes an exotic dancer, she attracts the attention of local pimp and predator, Dino. His empty promises of a life together turn Falicia into a pawn in his dangerous games, and she’s forced to prove her love for him at the expense of innocent lives. When Love Kills stars Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland, Lance Gross, Tami Roman and also guest stars Floyd Mayweather, Big Freedia and Lil Zane.

“WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story” premieres on TV One, Monday, August 28th at 9/8c.





TV One's "When Love Kills' ATL Premiere [Exclusive Photos] 39 photos Launch gallery TV One's "When Love Kills' ATL Premiere [Exclusive Photos] 1. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 1 of 39 2. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 2 of 39 3. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 3 of 39 4. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 4 of 39 5. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 5 of 39 6. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 6 of 39 7. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 7 of 39 8. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 8 of 39 9. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 9 of 39 10. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 10 of 39 11. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 11 of 39 12. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 12 of 39 13. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 13 of 39 14. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 14 of 39 15. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 15 of 39 16. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 16 of 39 17. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 17 of 39 18. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 18 of 39 19. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 19 of 39 20. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 20 of 39 21. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 21 of 39 22. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 22 of 39 23. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 23 of 39 24. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 24 of 39 25. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 25 of 39 26. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 26 of 39 27. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 27 of 39 28. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 28 of 39 29. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 29 of 39 30. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 30 of 39 31. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 31 of 39 32. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 32 of 39 33. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 33 of 39 34. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 34 of 39 35. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 35 of 39 36. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 36 of 39 37. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 37 of 39 38. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 38 of 39 39. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading TV One’s “When Love Kills’ ATL Premiere [Exclusive Photos] TV One's "When Love Kills' ATL Premiere [Exclusive Photos]

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: