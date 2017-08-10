DC Young Fly On How Social Media Can Actually Make You Lose Touch [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Terri Vaughn and DC Young Fly came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” They chatted about their new film, “#DigitalLivesMatter,” which Terri directed and produced. DC Young Fly talks about his acting history, and the fact that he’s been “acting his whole life.” They also talk about the star-studded cast of artists who were self-made using social media. Terri & D.C. also reminisce about all of the giggle-fits that the set divulged into while shooting the Atlanta-based film.

DC talks about how social media can actually make you lose touch with your fans, just as much as it can help you connect to them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

