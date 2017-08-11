ATL
Moneybagg Yo: Federal 3, Why Side Chicks Are Winning, Yo Gotti And More

B High

Posted 2 hours ago
Moneybagg Yo stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with BHigh about his new project Federal 3. During the convo Yo talked about his song “Side Chicks” which explains why they are winning. Furthermore Yo discussed working with Yo Gotti and how he has progressed as an artists and more.

