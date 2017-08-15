Entertainment News
Local News: Georgia NAACP Chapter Wants Confederate Monuments Removed+ more

Georgia NAACP chapter wants confederate monuments removed

Supreme Court Issues Orders On Pending Cases

The debate over taking down Confederate memorials is heating up.  The violent demonstration in Charlottesville, VA is leading Georgia’s NAACP to ask Governor Deal to pull all symbols of the confederacy from state property in Georgia, starting with the Confederate monument in downtown Decatur and ending in Stone Mountain.

 

President Donald J. Trump calls KKK, white supremacists “repugnant”

President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China

In a delayed response President Trump did name the hate groups responsible for the deadly protests in Charlottesville, VA that left one woman dead and 19 injured.

” Racism is evil and those who cause violence in it’s name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans”

President Trump’s comments come after days of pressure to forcefully condemn white supremacists.

 

 

 

Local News: Georgia NAACP Chapter Wants Confederate Monuments Removed

