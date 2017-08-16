Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jeannie Mai Hopes When She Dies She Comes Back As A Gay, Black Man

'The Real' co-host ruffled some feathers with her offensive tweet.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

WWD And Variety Inaugural Stylemakers' Event - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


‘The Real’ co-host Jeannie Mai left her followers confused when she randomly tweeted out her reincarnation plans.

Mai told her fans that when she dies, she hopes “to come back as a Black gay man so I can have and give good (peach emoji).

Hold up, what?

The statement ignorantly objectifies and hypersexualizes  gay men. It also drums up racial undertones since she specified that Black men are the ones with the peach.

Girl, blackness and gayness is not a character you can wear.

You can see the now-deleted-tweet below:

#JeannieMai shares her goal for reincarnation.

A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on

RELATED LINKS

Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet On ‘The Real’

Evelyn Lozada Snags Guest Co-Host Spot On ‘The Real’

Ashanti Serves Fashion Flare (And Lace) On ‘The Real’

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Jeannie Mai Hopes When She Dies She Comes Back As A Gay, Black Man

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest