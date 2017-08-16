Entertainment News
Solange Quits Twitter To Take A Break From News Of White Supremacists

Posted 3 hours ago
'You've Got To Be Seen Green!' Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


All the negativity in the news these lately surrounding racism and the antics of white supremacists can definitely be draining so I can’t say I don’t feel Solange for needs to just unplug from it all for a while.

The singer deleted her Twitter account on Tuesday after showing support for Takiyah Thompson, the 22-year-old woman arrested for her involvement in the removal of a Confederate monument in Durham, NC.

