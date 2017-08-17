Features
Home > Features

EXCLUSIVE: Bun B Responds To Lady Gaga, Confederate Statues, & Houston Sports Ban

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

A3C Festival And Conference

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Houston’s own trill OG Bun B called in to the Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss trending topics.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter:

Bun B responds to Lady Gaga’s black outreach, removing confederate statues, and the attempted Houston ‘sports ban’ against him.

Listen to the exclusive interview here on 97.9 The Box.


Click HERE to listen on YouTube.

RELATED: Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally

RELATED: Bun B Reveals How Donald Trump Became President [VIDEO]

RELATED: Bun B Talks New Album, Game Time, & More [VIDEO]

RELATED:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading EXCLUSIVE: Bun B Responds To Lady Gaga, Confederate Statues, & Houston Sports Ban

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest