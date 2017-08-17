Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?

It looks like Tomi Lahren is finding a new way to keep herself relevant. The controversial conservative political commentator posted a photo with a Black man on Snapchat, but it was her caption that left her followers speculating if she was dating the mystery man.
Twitter wasted no time responding to the photo with hilarious tweets that pretty much sum up how we all feel.
Someone flash a camera so we can see if homeboy is in the sunken place.
