Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?

Tomi Lahren and her new man. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/keqky6a6af — Kenny (@PhillyCustoms) August 13, 2017

It looks likeis finding a new way to keep herself relevant. The controversial conservative political commentator posted a photo with a Black man on Snapchat, but it was her caption that left her followers speculating if she was dating the mystery man.

Twitter wasted no time responding to the photo with hilarious tweets that pretty much sum up how we all feel.

Tomi Lahren just got her 'I dated a black man so I can't be racist' card. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Nadz (@notrude_honest) August 14, 2017

tomi lahren dating a black man perfectly shows how white women obsess over black men without caring ab the issues & inequalities they face — dani (@itsdanieIIa) August 15, 2017

Why is everyone surprised that @TomiLahren has a black boyfriend? I could always tell that she craved for the black🍆#onceyougoblack #webig — David Kency (@DKency) August 17, 2017

Someone flash a camera so we can see if homeboy is in the sunken place.

