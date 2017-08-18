Diamond And Silk Still Have Trump’s Back After His Trifling Charlottesville Response

YouTubers Diamond and Silk were guests on Fox News again to show their continued support of #45. This time it’s in response to the trifling speech he gave in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia that left one dead over the weekend. He said that “both sides” were at fault–and when he means “both sides” he is referring to the Neo-Nazis and anti-racist protesters.

But the duo–who are both Black–don’t seem to think the President said or did anything wrong.

“It can’t be one-sided. All of them was wrong for doing what they was doing.” Silk told Fox News anchors earlier this week.

“We have to live in this country together,” Diamond said. “People’s freedom of speech have to be protected because it’s protected by the first amendment. So we can’t look at one side, we have to look at all sides cause all of them created violence.”

She added: “I didn’t like the white nationalists, the KKK, the neo-Nazis, David Duke, but I also didn’t like Black Lives Matter and Antifa.”

Uh...

They also blamed Democrats for creating Neo-Nazis and the KKK.

“Neo-Nazi groups, the KKK, which was created by the Democrats, all of these other groups, they were all spewing hate and they were all creating violence, and all of them should be condemned and denounced. Period,” Diamond stressed.

Why are the Democrats trying to erase their history? They gave us Slavery, the KKK and the Jim Crow Days. We shall never ever forget! pic.twitter.com/0W45JemOrj — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 17, 2017

“If you don’t want to live with diversity “then you need to build yourself an island and go over there,” she said.

meone come get these two? We’ll pay more than the $1275 they got from the Trump campaign.

Can so

